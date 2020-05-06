BC Roy Institute of Medical Science & Research becomes COVID quarantine centre

The BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Research of IIT Kharagpur, has become a COVID Quarantine Centre for inter-state travellers to West Bengal, an official said. About 9,200 square metre area spread over two floors of the upcoming superspecialty hospital of IIT Kharagpur was made available to the West Midnapore district administration sometimes back after lockdown came in force, the official said.

The phase one of the IIT Kharagpur super specialty hospital, with 400 beds, was scheduled to start its outpatient department in June-July. Registrar Prof Bhrigu Nath Singh said, "We were ready with the structural construction though the handover from the construction company was not taken due to some LAN, integration of modular OTs and few service lifts related works which are going on and expected to be completed shortly after lockdown period is over." Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said, "We had received a request from the office of the district magistrate about three weeks back and agreed. We are in contact with district administration and the local community and ready to offer all necessary help within our capacity." He said the upcoming hospital facility is rightly being used to serve its cause towards the healthcare of the people even before its launch.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kharagpur, Vaibhav Chaudhary said, "About 300 people were stuck at the inter- state border after the lockdown was implemented as they could not travel further into the state without being tested for COVID-19. While we could test 50 samples on a day, we needed a facility to accommodate the others." He said the healthcare facility at IIT Kharagpur was well-suited for the purpose with the huge available area, built-in structure, adequate toilets, electricity. Even the elevators were put into operation. The SDM said the location of the hospital was also a vantage point as it is away from inhabited rural areas.

Chaudhary said temporary wooden structures were built to ensure social distancing within the allocated areas and the district administration has also arranged for meals and other necessary items for those accommodated in this facility..