Pregnant women from hotspot zones to be screened for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

All private and government run hospitals in Jharkhand have been asked to conduct COVID-19 test of pregnant women "either suspected or belonging to Corona hotspot zones."

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All private and government run hospitals in Jharkhand have been asked to conduct COVID-19 test of pregnant women "either suspected or belonging to Corona hotspot zones." Notably, as many as 51,931 women are expected to give birth this month in the state.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Banna Gupta has ordered for their pre-COVID-19 check-ups and other necessary arrangements through a letter written to Health Secretary Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni. "All women having delivery date in May, either suspected or belonging to Corona hotspot zones (micro and large zones include) must undergo COVID-19 test. All hospitals are instructed to ensure this. The tests should be done before delivery to avoid any possible complexity after birth," said state Health Minister Banna Gupta.

"All hospitals across the state have been further ordered to be prepared at full scale to handle pregnancy and delivery cases in Corona period," the letter read. The letter issued to health secretary also states that "hospitals should not show any lapses in treating or handling life risking diseases." They should also have arrangements for seasonal infections and ailments.

This decision was taken by the state health department after a photo journalist's wife allegedly lost her baby due to unavailability of medical aid at the last moment. The state government has already initiated an inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

