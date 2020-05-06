Left Menu
Delhi govt says it is ensuring immunisation services at fixed facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:32 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has taken proactive measures to ensure "minimal disruption" of immunization programmes during the coronavirus lockdown. Immunization services at fixed public facilities are being ensured and all-district immunization officers have been instructed to update the list of children eligible for vaccination, the government said in a statement.

These children will be vaccinated in the upcoming weeks. The government is formulating micro plans to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the children for all vaccines, it said. "The birth dose of vaccines (OPV, Hepatitis) and BCG were being given to newborns at all the delivery points even during the lockdown," it said.

The government has decided to prioritize the immunization of the children to protect them from deadly diseases such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria. This is also critical to keeping other children safe by eliminating or substantially reducing the spread of dangerous diseases from child to child. The immunization services continued on the designated immunization days, Wednesdays and Fridays, at primary health centres. However, active mobilization could not be done because of the involvement of ASHA workers and ANMs on COVID-19 works, the statement read. The Delhi government has urged all parents to proactively contact their ASHA workers, ANMs, or reach designated primary health facilities for ensuring full immunization of their children. Delhi has 640 immunization facilities belonging to different agencies, including the city government.

