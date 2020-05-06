Punjab's COVID-19 count stands at 1,526
Punjab's count of positive coronavirus cases stand at 1,526 cases, as of Wednesday, said the bulletin by the state Health Department.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:22 IST
Punjab's count of positive coronavirus cases stand at 1,526 cases, as of Wednesday, said the bulletin by the state Health Department. The count is inclusive of 135 patients, who have been cured and 27 persons, who have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.
According to the bulletin, 1,364 patients are of active coronavirus. 32,060 samples have been sent for testing as of now of which 24,303 samples have tested negative. Results for 6,231 samples are awaited. Meanwhile, India has reported 49,391 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
