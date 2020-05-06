Left Menu
Haryana has 594 COVID-19 positive cases

With 46 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases rises to 594, said the state Health Department's bulletin.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:23 IST
With 46 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases rises to 594, said the state Health Department's bulletin. The count is inclusive of 327 patients, who are active coronavirus cases. The total number of recovered patients in the state stands at 260.

The total number of deaths in the state due to coronavirus stands at 7. As of Wednesday, 43,279 samples have been sent for testing of which, 38,590 samples were tested negative and results of 4,095 samples are awaited

Meanwhile, India has reported 49,391 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

