Spokesman for Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:38 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday, raising further questions about the president's exposure to the virus.

Spokesman Otavio do Rego Barros, 59, is currently quarantined in his home and has no coronavirus symptoms, his office said in a statement. His staff is awaiting test results for the virus in their homes, the office added.

