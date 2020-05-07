Left Menu
Coronavirus reproduction rate at 0.65 in Germany - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:41 IST
The reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany is currently estimated at 0.65, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday.

The rate is one of the factors that are closely monitored when deciding on a further loosening of contact restrictions.

A rate of 0.65 means that 100 people who contracted the disease infect on average 65 more, meaning the number of new infections will go down.

