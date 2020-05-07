Left Menu
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19 - UK stats

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:19 IST
Black people and those of Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnicity have a significantly higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than white people, the British statistics office said on Thursday. "The risk of death involving the coronavirus (COVID-19) among some ethnic groups is significantly higher than that of those of White ethnicity," the Office for National Statistics said.

"Black males are 4.2 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death and Black females are 4.3 times more likely than White ethnicity males and females," the ONS said. "People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and Mixed ethnicities also had statistically significant raised risk of death involving COVID-19 compared with those of White ethnicity."

