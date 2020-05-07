Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise ship linked to Australian coronavirus cluster reaches Philippines

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:34 IST
Cruise ship linked to Australian coronavirus cluster reaches Philippines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A cruise ship at the heart of Australia's biggest coronavirus cluster arrived off the Philippines on Thursday to repatriate more than 200 crew, leaving behind weeks of outrage and acrimony over why symptomatic passengers were allowed to disembark. Just under a quarter of Australia's 97 coronavirus deaths can be traced back to Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess, which has been a flashpoint for anger in Australia and the focus of a criminal investigation after a spike in cases followed its March 19 arrival in Sydney.

The 114,000-tonne, the 19-deck ship reached Manila Bay on Thursday, joining a cluster of about a dozen other cruise ships that will be subjected to on-board testing for COVID-19 before any Filipino crew members can disembark. Reduced flights and travel bans due to the coronavirus, as well as outbreaks on several ships, have brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

Princess Cruises said on Wednesday its voyages would remain suspended through to the end of summer. According to the coastguard, there are 214 Filipinos aboard the Ruby Princess, one of at least three ships owned by Carnival's cruise company that became hotbeds of coronavirus infections.

A special commission of inquiry in Australia has been hearing testimony this week about events leading up to the unloading of about 2,700 passengers without health checks. Included at the hearing were details of medical logs a few days earlier that showed dozens of people aboard were showing acute respiratory symptoms, with numbers rising each day.

Nearly 700 guests who disembarked later tested positive for the coronavirus, some spreading it across Australia, including to far-flung places like Tasmania, where all but two of 12 deaths stem from the cruise ship. Carnival has said it would cooperate with the investigation by the New South Wales state homicide squad.

At the weekend, Admiral Joey Garcia, commandant of the Philippine coastguard, said he hoped testing of the cruise ships in Manila Bay could be completed within a week, and quarantine "graduates" could return home soon. On Wednesday, 1,912 Filipino crew members aboard seven ships were visited by task force personnel carrying out the tests.

"The ship itself is the quarantine place for the seafarers," Garcia said. "The quarantine rule is to have all of them tested before they disembark." More than 500 crew of 15 nationalities were repatriated from the Ruby Princess last month.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak foreign services officer in Ukraine sacked over sexual harassment charges

A foreign services officer in Pakistan, who was posted in Ukraine, has been sacked after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a local worker. Waqar Ahmad, a grade 18 officer of the Foreign Services of Pakistan, was posted as First Secr...

Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has stripped two Russian journalists of accreditation after reports about the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country, the ministrys spokesman said Wednesday. Reporter Alexei Kruchinin and cameraman Serge...

Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible, appeared in court Thursday, charged with murder and terror. Philip Manshaus appeared ...

Deepest condolences to bereaved families: Mohammad Kaif on Vizag gas leak tragedy

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the gas leakage incident in Visakhapatnam. The batsman also said that he spent two Ranji Trophy seasons in Vishakapatnam and the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020