Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST
Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency reported.
Authorities have reported 92,676 cases of the novel coronavirus in Moscow. The nationwide case tally as of Thursday was 177,160.
