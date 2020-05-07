Research studies on Ayurveda interventions and Ayush Sanjivani app launched

Health Minister Sh. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for AYUSH Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and Ayush Sanjivani application today at New Delhi. AYUSH Minister was participating in the programme through Video Conferencing from Goa.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, Government of India is taking several steps for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "India has a history of traditional medicine since long and being the pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, the Ministry of AYUSH is working to address the COVID 19 pandemic problem in the country through clinical studies (prophylactic and add-on interventions) of AYUSH systems.

The Union Health Minister said that the Ayush Sanjivani mobile app developed by Ministry of AYUSH will be useful to generate data on acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population and its impact in the prevention of COVID 19.

On this occasion Shri Shripad Naik said that the Ministry of AYUSH has taken initiatives to address the COVID 19 pandemic problem in the country through clinical studies (prophylactic and add-on interventions) of AYUSH systems and also studying the impact of AYUSH based prophylactic interventions in a high-risk population. The ministry is also studying the impact of AYUSH advocacies and AYUSH measures for prevention of COVID 19 among the population.

Shri Naik further informed that the Ministry of AYUSH has undertaken four clinical and population-based studies to find a better solution to the problem and to assess the role of AYUSH for prevention of the disease.

Speaking on this occasion Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotech informed that the Ministry has set up an Interdisciplinary Ayush R&D Task Force with a group of experts under the chairmanship of Dr Bhushan Patvardhan, Vice Chairmen, University Grant Commission (UGC) to formulate and develop strategies for this initiative.

The Joint Secretary, AYUSH Shri P.N.Ranjit Kumar gave a presentation and explained in detail about three AYUSH based studies related to COVID-19. He also informed the gathering about the Sanjivni App and explained the benefit of Ayurveda. While talking about the three AYUSH based studies, he gave full details about the development of the idea, crowdsourcing, making of the task force, an alliance of various institutes like SGPGI, AIIMS, ICMR, CSIR & bringing the idea to reality.

The following studies were formally launched in the programme:

Clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as prophylaxis and as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19: Collaborative clinical studies as a joint initiative of Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Science & Technology through Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) with technical support of ICMR.The Interdisciplinary Ayush R&D Task Force has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases through a thorough review and consultative process of experts of high repute from different organisations across the country for studying four different interventions viz. Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi +Pippali and a polyherbal formulation (AYUSH-64)

Ashwagandha for the Prophylaxes Against SARS-COV-2 in subjects with increased risk during the COVID 19 Pandemic: A comparison with Hydroxychloroquine in the health care providers and

Effectiveness of Ayurveda Formulation as an adjunct to 'Standard of Care' for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19: A Randomized, Open-Label, Parallel Efficacy, Active Control, Multi-Centre Exploratory Drug Trial.

Population-based interventional studies on the impact of AYUSH based prophylactic interventions: The ministry of AYUSH is initiating population-based studies to study the impact of Ayurvedic Interventions in the prevention of COVID-19 infection in a high-risk population. The core objectives comprise of, assessment of the preventive potential of AYUSH interventions for COVID 19 and also to assess the improvement in Quality of Life in a high-risk population. The study will be carried out through four Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH and National Institutes in 25 states across the country and several State Governments covering approximately 5 lakhs population.

The outcome of the study would certainly pave a new horizon in understanding the preventive potential of AYUSH interventions during pandemics like COVID 19 through scientific evidence.

Ayush Sanjivani application-based study for impact assessment of acceptance and usage of AYUSH advisories in its role in the prevention of COVID 19: The Ministry of AYUSH has developed Ayush Sanjivani mobile app, for generating data of large population with a target of 5 million people. The core expected outcomes include to generate data on acceptance and usage of AYUSH advocacies and measures among the population and its impact on the prevention of COVID 19.

(With Inputs from PIB)