Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all importedReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:56 IST
Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, the health ministry said.
The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total of 288 infections and has recorded no deaths, the ministry said. Nearly 21,000 people have been quarantined.
