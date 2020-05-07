Finland's government to work remotely due to possible coronavirus exposure

Finland's government to work remotely due to possible coronavirus exposureReuters | Helsinki | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:43 IST
Finland's government will work remotely at least until the end of this week as a precaution, it said on Thursday after two ministers were possibly exposed to the coronavirus this week. Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen was on Tuesday in the same room with a person suspected to have contracted the disease.
They met with some of the government's other ministers on Wednesday.
