Maha: Asymptomatic patients to be shifted to civic facilities

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will be shifted from the dedicated COVID-19 hospital to civic-run facilities, an official said on Thursday. The COVID-19 hospital in Aurangabad has only 140 beds and at present 148 patients were recuperating here, a senior official from the hospital said.

Hospital authorities were trying to make arrangements in keeping with the norms of social distancing, he said. When contacted, health officer of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Dr Neeta Padalkar said, "We have decided to shift asymptomatic patients to our facilities, which have a capacity of 300 beds." As many as 150 patients were being treated at the civic-run facilities, she said.

So far, Aurangabad has reported 378 coronavirus cases, of which 29 patients have recovered, while 12 have succumbed to the infection, she added..