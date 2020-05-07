Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Asymptomatic patients to be shifted to civic facilities

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:27 IST
Maha: Asymptomatic patients to be shifted to civic facilities

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will be shifted from the dedicated COVID-19 hospital to civic-run facilities, an official said on Thursday. The COVID-19 hospital in Aurangabad has only 140 beds and at present 148 patients were recuperating here, a senior official from the hospital said.

Hospital authorities were trying to make arrangements in keeping with the norms of social distancing, he said. When contacted, health officer of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Dr Neeta Padalkar said, "We have decided to shift asymptomatic patients to our facilities, which have a capacity of 300 beds." As many as 150 patients were being treated at the civic-run facilities, she said.

So far, Aurangabad has reported 378 coronavirus cases, of which 29 patients have recovered, while 12 have succumbed to the infection, she added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Indonesia records slowest growth in two decades

Indonesia has posted its slowest growth in about two decades as the coronavirus crisis made its effects felt in exports, investment and consumption in the Southeast Asias largest economy. Gross domestic product expanded by only 2.97 percent...

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation: Union Home Ministry.

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation Union Home Ministry....

CDS hits out at those who criticised armed forces' salute to COVID warriors

Hitting out at those who had criticised the armed forces gesture of thanking corona warriors, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that some educated people behave like they lack wisdom and intellect. Rawat emphas...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPals outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8, providing the biggest boost to the SP 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020