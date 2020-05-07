Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chances of long-term impact are less: AIIMS Director on styrene gas leak in Vizag plant

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that the chances of the long-term impact of styrene gas, which leaked from a plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, are less.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:42 IST
Chances of long-term impact are less: AIIMS Director on styrene gas leak in Vizag plant
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Image Credit: ANI

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that the chances of the long-term impact of styrene gas, which leaked from a gas plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, are less. Asked whether its impact can be long-term as was in 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, Dr Guleria said, "The chances of long-term impact are less because this compound metabolises and leaves the body quickly. This is an acute exposure rather than a chronic exposure. But we will have to follow up and see. As of now, the data doesn't suggest a significant long-term effect."

He also said, "This is an unfortunate incident. It's compound styrene... It can basically cause harm to humans by inhalation, by injection, by affect on the skin and affect on the eyes, what we call ocular effect. From inhalation, it can cause irritation in the throat, which can lead to coughing. It can lead to breathing difficulty and wheezing or a whisling sound in the chest. If the inhalation is at a higher level, it can lead to breathlessness and respiratory distress." Dr Guleria stated that the absorption of this compound can also lead to CNS depression, that is, it affects the brain leading to headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness, fatigue. In high exposure, it can lead to coma, pulmonary edema and irregular heartbeat.

"Effect on the skin is mild in the form of irritation, itching, some degree of dermatitis can happen," he said. As far as treatment is concerned, there is no specific antidote, Dr Guleria said and added that there is no definite medicine for reversing the effect of this compound and treatment does remain mainly supportive.

Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district early this morning which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Indonesia records slowest growth in two decades

Indonesia has posted its slowest growth in about two decades as the coronavirus crisis made its effects felt in exports, investment and consumption in the Southeast Asias largest economy. Gross domestic product expanded by only 2.97 percent...

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation: Union Home Ministry.

Decision on holding Rath Yatra in Puri to be taken by Odisha government keeping in view prevailing situation Union Home Ministry....

CDS hits out at those who criticised armed forces' salute to COVID warriors

Hitting out at those who had criticised the armed forces gesture of thanking corona warriors, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that some educated people behave like they lack wisdom and intellect. Rawat emphas...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPals outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8, providing the biggest boost to the SP 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020