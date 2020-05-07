Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF approved $18 bln in 50 requests for emergency pandemic aid - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:38 IST
IMF approved $18 bln in 50 requests for emergency pandemic aid - spokesman

The International Monetary Fund has approved requests for emergency pandemic aid from 50 of its 189 members for a total of about $18 billion and is continuing to work quickly through the remaining more than 50 requests, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

The IMF's executive board was working through requests at record speed and would consider a request from Egypt for both emergency financing and a stand-by lending arrangement on May 11, spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in an online briefing. "It's an IMF moving at an unprecedented speed in an unprecedented way to meet this unprecedented challenge which we're all facing," he said, noting the Fund had also temporarily suspended payments on IMF debts for 25 of the poorest countries.

Rice did not name all the countries that have emergency requests pending. But replying to questions, he said the Fund's staff was considering requests from Sri Lanka, South Africa and Zambia. He did not provide the amounts they had requested. The aid granted under the IMF's rapid financing initiatives comes without the usual conditionality, but the Fund is working to ensure transparency and prevent corruption by asking all recipient governments to commit to enhanced reporting of crisis-related spending and undertake audits, Rice said.

He said the funds were also subject to the IMF's safeguards assessment policy, under which a central bank's framework of governance reporting and controls must be deemed sufficient to manage resources, including IMF disbursements. Rice said the Fund was also in discussions with Zimbabwe, which has cleared its arrears with the Fund but is not currently eligible for IMF assistance since it has arrears with other financial institutions and bilateral creditors, Rice said.

"Beyond the issue of arrears, consideration of any future request would require Zimbabwe to be ready to implement strong macro policies, and structural reforms," he said. "We do recognize the dire circumstances facing the people of Zimbabwe, and we're providing technical assistance right now." An IMF team will begin discussions next week with Lebanon, another country that has run into debt sustainability issues, on the details of its economic reform plans, Rice said.

He said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva viewed Lebanon's plan as an important step forward to address its economic challenges and identify key areas for reforms to restore external and public debt sustainability. Rice said the IMF was also in talks with Argentina and Ukraine.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Getafe offer fans free season tickets for next campaign

Spanish La Liga side Getafe will offer all season ticket holders free passes for the entirety of the next campaign to mitigate for the disruption of this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs president Angel Torres has said. Next y...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 930pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Oppn spread rumours on Karnataka, is silent on Cong-ruled Punjab: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday charged the opposition with spreading rumours that BJP-ruled Karnataka had sought cancellation of trains ferrying away migrant workers while remaining silent on not a single Shramik ...

Life of Middle-aged people may become more stressful compared to 90s: Study

Life may become more stressful majorly for middle-aged people than it was in the 1990s.The reasearchers reached to this analysis even before the novel coronavirus started sweeping the globe. A team of researchers led by Penn State found tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020