Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says, after report valet infected

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says, after report valet infectedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:43 IST
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the U.S. military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.
