UP's COVID-19 count reaches 3,071
With 73 new cases reported on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count has reached 3,071, the state Health Department said.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:57 IST
With 73 new cases reported on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count has reached 3,071, the state Health Department said. Out of the total number of cases, 1,250 have been recovered or discharged, and 62 people have died of the virus so far.
Moreover, the Health Department noted that Ghazipur district of the state is now free of COVID-19. Meanwhile, four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Ghaziabad today, taking the total number of cases to 120 out of which 56 patients have been recovered/discharged, the district administration said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ghazipur
- Ghaziabad
ALSO READ
ICMR releases list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests
Possible COVID-19 'assault' next winter will be much worse: CDC Director Robert Redfield
AMU doctor suspended for 'negligence' as COVID-19 patient dies
COVID-19: Assam CM orders strict screening of truck drivers entering state
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases reach 19,984 in India