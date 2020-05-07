UP's COVID-19 count reaches 3,071

With 73 new cases reported on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count has reached 3,071, the state Health Department said. Out of the total number of cases, 1,250 have been recovered or discharged, and 62 people have died of the virus so far.

Moreover, the Health Department noted that Ghazipur district of the state is now free of COVID-19. Meanwhile, four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Ghaziabad today, taking the total number of cases to 120 out of which 56 patients have been recovered/discharged, the district administration said. (ANI)