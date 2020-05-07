U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:02 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.
Pelosi said the bill's major components will include additional aid to state and local governments, more money for coronavirus testing and help for the financially-troubled U.S. Postal Service. Just before she spoke, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said such a bill was premature.
