Britain confident it can tackle COVID-19 in hospitals and care homes - foreign minister

There is no silver bullet to solve the spread of COVID-19 in care homes and hospitals but Britain has a plan to tackle the problem which it is confident will work, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"There's not a silver bullet here. It's about putting all the different bits of the jigsaw together and having a strategic, holistic approach," Raab said at a news conference.

"We're confident now we've got enough information, we've got the data and we've got the plan in place now to really drive down the infection rates in hospitals but also in care homes."