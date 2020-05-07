Left Menu
Development News Edition

$6.7Billion humanitarian response plan calls to halt COVID in 63 poor countries

Speaking ahead of the launch event, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.

UN | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:39 IST
$6.7Billion humanitarian response plan calls to halt COVID in 63 poor countries
COVID-19 has now reached practically every country on the planet, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting more than 3.6 million cases and over 251,000 deaths as of Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

Humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives and halt the spread of COVID-19 in more than 60 of the world's most fragile countries.

The updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan, launched on Thursday, provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, such as older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls.

Speaking ahead of the launch event, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.

"If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups - as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone", he said.

Averting a hunger pandemic

COVID-19 has now reached practically every country on the planet, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting more than 3.6 million cases and over 251,000 deaths as of Thursday.

However, humanitarians believe the peak of the disease in the world's poorest countries is expected to hit within the next three to six months.

The impact is already being felt, with incomes plummeting and jobs wiped out. Meanwhile, food supplies are falling as prices soar, and millions of children are missing out on routine vaccinations and school meals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is among the UN agencies and partners responding to the immense needs, reaching nearly 100 million people on any given day.

"You can imagine what happens if the economic deterioration continues and if the supply chain breaks down. It will be catastrophic," said David Beasley, the WFP Executive Director.

A plan for swift, determined action

The $6.7 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan calls for swift and determined action to stave off the most debilitating effects of the pandemic in 63 low and middle-income countries.

While most of these nations have low COVID-19 caseloads, their surveillance, laboratory testing and health systems are weak, according to WHO.

Speaking during the launch, Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the UN agency's Health Emergencies Programme, underscored the need to maintain vaccination and other essential health services during the crisis.

"Tackling the pandemic while continuing to provide lifesaving and essential health services in places where infrastructure is at best limited and often destroyed, health systems are already at breaking point, and where health care workers and communities may be facing conflict and other emergencies - this is an extremely challenging task," he said.

'We are all at risk'

The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.

António Guterres urged donors to step up support to stop the new coronavirus from circling back around the globe.

"Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus", he said in a video message.

"If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk".

Extraordinary measures needed

The initial plan has netted $1 billion which has been used to install handwashing facilities in refugee camps and other vulnerable places, and to provide countries with medical supplies such as gloves, surgical masks, N95 respirators and testing kits.

New transport hubs for transporting supplies by air have also been established, while nearly two million people worldwide, including health workers, have been trained in virus identification via an online portable run by WHO.

As UN relief chief Lowcock stated, this is not 'business as usual'.

He told the launch event that "extraordinary measures are needed, reflecting the extraordinary problem we face."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...

Amazon, Future Group in talks over Future Retail stake sale

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has started talks with Amazon for selling stake in Future Retail Ltd to the US-based e-commerce major, industry sources said. The two parties initiated talks earlier this week for a stake in Future R...

South African, US astronomers use MeerKAT to solve mystery of 'X-Galaxies'

A team of astronomers from South Africa and the US has used the MeerKAT telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in X-shaped radio galaxies. Many galaxies far more active than the Milky Way have enormous twin jets of radio waves extending f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020