Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed martial arts-Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:21 IST
Mixed martial arts-Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida

Fighters taking part in Saturday's UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida have been tested on arrival and many have been isolating in their rooms as the mixed martial arts promotion prepares to to get back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A bid to stage the card on tribal lands in California was aborted when UFC came under pressure from Disney, which owns broadcast partner ESPN. With lockdown restrictions being lifted in some U.S. states, the stage is set for the UFC's return at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida, with an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje topping the bill.

The usual media-day mingle between fighters, journalists and camera crews was replaced by an online event at the hotel housing the fighters, with Ferguson appearing on the UFC webcam wearing a black face-mask as he fielded questions. "I don't feel any different. Myself, I always went to and from work... I'm not paying attention to anything else besides smiling and making sure that people understand that we're here for everybody else," he said.

"Obviously it's a little bit more quiet, and obviously we don't have any fans. The only reason everything else is like this, the only reason we're fighting, is for the fans. Nothing else is changing - if anything else, my game is more serious." Henry Cejudo, a former Olympic wrestling champion who puts his bantamweight title on the line against Dominick Cruz in Saturday's co-main event, said he was tested within 15 minutes of arriving at his hotel.

He added that the lack of a crowd would not bother him, saying: "It doesn't matter if there's two people in the stands, or nobody in the stands, or two billion people in the stands, I've got to get the job done." The UFC did not respond to a Reuters request for information on health and safety procedures but Cameroonian heavyweight Francis Ngannou did not enjoy the COVID-19 nasal swab test. "I think I'd rather take a punch than take that (again)," he said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Holiday Inn-owner pins hopes on China recovery as virus hits room revenue

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Thursday it was seeing signs of recovery in some markets as it tightened up on safety and cleaning procedures following an 80 plunge in average room revenue in April.Chief Executive Keith Ba...

Latvia to ease coronavirus restrictions for public gatherings from May 12

Latvia will raise the limit for public gatherings to 25 people from two beginning May 12, as the country starts to ease restrictions introduced back in March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. The ...

US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans

The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, and a growing portion are Mexican citizens, according to federal data. One Me...

Poland's electoral commission confirms Sunday election won't happen

Polands electoral commission said on Thursday a presidential election could not be held on Sunday, while the lower house of parliament gave the green light for the vote to be held by post at a later date following a dispute over voting duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020