Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor extends eviction ban to protect those most vulnerable

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:45 IST
New York governor extends eviction ban to protect those most vulnerable

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another two months until Aug. 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday. Cuomo also said antibody testing of 27,000 healthcare workers showed infection rates around the same or lower than the general population, suggesting masks, gloves and other protective equipment are effective at preventing transmission.

While acknowledging that everyone was facing economic uncertainty and hardships, Cuomo said the state needed to take action to protect those who are most vulnerable, many of whom are worried about losing a place to live. In addition to extending the ban on evictions that was due to expire on June 20, Cuomo announced that the state would prohibit late fees on any missed payments and lift restrictions on the use of security deposit funds toward rent.

"The number one issue that people talk to me about probably is rent and fear about being able to pay their rent. And this just takes that issue off the table until Aug. 20," the governor said. "We just want to make sure that those people who are most vulnerable are protected." Cuomo said he understood the strain these moves might put on landlords, who could in turn struggle to pay maintenance workers and other staff. He said he was "working on relief from the banks for the landlords" without providing specifics.

He said officials had tested workers at 25 healthcare facilities in the downstate area for antibodies against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The presence of antibodies generally means that a person has been infected. The testing showed that 6.8% of healthcare workers were positive for COVID-19 antibodies in Westchester County and 12.2% in New York City. That compared with infection rates of 13.8% and 19.9% in the general populations of those regions.

There was virtually no disparity in Long Island, where 11.1% of healthcare workers and 11.4% of the general population tested positive for antibodies, Cuomo said. Cuomo said the results showed that hospitals had been able to protect their workers with supplies of sanitizer, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, shortages of which have dogged health officials, especially in March.

"What we found out is really good news and one of the few positives that I've heard in a long time," Cuomo said. Cuomo in recent days has started to outline criteria for loosening restrictions on businesses in New York, after a three-week decline in hospitalizations and a downward trend in the daily death count. New York is the worst-hit state by far, with more than a third of the country’s nearly 74,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Cuomo said 231 New Yorkers died on Wednesday from COVID-19, one fewer than Tuesday and half the daily fatalities recorded two weeks ago. Hospitalizations fell by more than 500 to around 8,600, the lowest since March 28, Cuomo said. In New Jersey, the second-worst hit state after New York, Governor Phil Murphy reported steady declines in key indicators such as the number of new infections, and the number of residents requiring hospitalization, which has dropped 40% from its peak three weeks ago to 4,996.

"Having fewer than 5,000 people in the hospital for COVID-19 is a milestone," Murphy said at a briefing. "It means, among other things, that the stress on capacity is lessening." Also declining in New Jersey, which has tested about 3% of its residents for the virus, is the rate at which people are positive, which has dipped below 40% of the cumulative total, he said. But Murphy also reported 254 new COVID-19 deaths for a state total of 8,801.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan lawmakers say 45 migrants drowned after Iranian guards forced them into river

Iranian border guards killed 45 Afghan migrant workers trying to cross into Iran this month by forcing them into a raging mountain torrent at gunpoint, according to two Afghan lawmakers investigating the deaths. The incident has triggered a...

Golf-Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady showdown set for May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, WarnerMedias Turner Sports said on Thur...

Uber sees encouraging signs in reopening markets, posts $2.9 billion loss

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it saw encouraging signs in markets hit by the coronavirus epidemic as it posted a 14 rise in revenue growth, supported by its Uber Eats food-delivery business. But the Silicon Valley company overall p...

Massachusetts must allow gun stores to reopen despite pandemic, judge rules

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Massachusetts authorities to allow gun shops to reopen after the governor deemed them non-essential businesses that needed to close to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Douglas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020