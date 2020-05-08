Brazil registers 9,888 new cases of coronavirus, 610 deaths on Thursday

Brazil registers 9,888 new cases of coronavirus, 610 deaths on ThursdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 08-05-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 03:52 IST
Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday registered 9,888 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 610 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a ministry website.
That brought the ministry's total to 135,106 confirmed cases in Brazil, with 9,146 deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory disease – the most deadly outbreak in an emerging market nation.
