Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-China FA draws up plans to complete 2020 CSL season

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:39 IST
Soccer-China FA draws up plans to complete 2020 CSL season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Super League (CSL) season could kick off in late June with the country's football association preparing various plans to complete the campaign delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was scheduled to start on Feb. 22 but was pushed back because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 82,000 people in China, killing 4,633.

"Plan A is to finish the season with 30 rounds," Chinese Football Association (CFA) President Chen Xuyuan was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. "We have a Plan B if the league were to kick off in late June and finish in December, and we have also designed Plan C for a later restart.

"If we carry out Plan B, we'll only have four months because of the calendar of the national team and AFC Champions League... given that, we may divide the 16 teams into two groups and decide the champion and relegations through two phases." Chen said matches in the early part of the season would be played without fans in attendance and the governing body would then gradually allow them into venues.

The CFA also announced a proposal to allow all professional clubs to cut the salaries of players and coaches by up to 50% to overcome the financial impact of the pandemic. The suggested cut would be backdated from March 1 until a week before the 2020 season begins, Xinhua reported.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks climb on financial opening, easing trade tensions

Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, in line with gains on the mainland, as investors cheered Beijing opening up its financial markets further to foreign investors and talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials. China finalised rules on Thu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks boosted by U.S.-China talks ahead of key U.S. jobs data

Global shares rallied on Friday as investors cheered signs of improving Sino-American relations and looked towards more governments gradually reopening their economies. The positive mood stands in sharp contrast to the economic data. U.S. u...

Novelis Q4 sales dive 12 pc to $2.7 billion as commodity prices fall

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reported 12 per cent year-on-year decline in net sales to 2.7 billion dollars for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower average LME aluminum prices and local ma...

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020