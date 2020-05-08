Left Menu
Development News Edition

France proposes EU COVID recovery fund worth 150-300 bln euros per year in 2021-23 - document

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:37 IST
France proposes EU COVID recovery fund worth 150-300 bln euros per year in 2021-23 - document

Paris has proposed that the European Commission issues bonds to finance a recovery fund for the European Union worth 1-2% of GNI per year, or some 150-300 billion euros, in 2021-23, according to a French proposal seen by Reuters. The proposal comes as the EU debates how to kickstart growth after the coronavirus slump. The bloc's executive Commission is due to make a formal proposal in the week starting May 18 of a new joint budget for all the 27 member states (MFF) for 2021-27 and an accompanying Recovery Fund.

"The size should be at least 1% to 2% of EU GNI per year over the next three years, which would provide the EU budget a top-up of 150 to 300 billion euros each year between 2021 and 2023," the French discussion document read. "Loans to member states could help closing the gap, but need to remain a top-up to grants. To ensure maximum added value, such loans should have a grace period, very long maturity and low interest rate ... It is also essential that this fund be set-up as soon as possible, possibly before the entry into force of the next MFF."

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

FM Sitharaman launches INR-USD F&O contracts on BSE, NSE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday launched INR-USD futures and options contracts on the two international exchanges BSEs India INX and NSEs NSE-IFSC at GIFT International Financial Services Centre in Gandhinagar through video con...

The Good Old 'Champi' Makes its Way Back into Indian Homes During the Nationwide Lockdown

TV stars bond with their loved ones over a fun champi session with Parachute AdvansedMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirChampi, the most common name for an Indian head massage has been a very personal and comforting practise passed down gen...

TN cop screening people for virus at Karnataka border dies in mishap

A police head constable deployed to screen people for coronavirus at Tamil Nadus border with Karnataka died in a mishap and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family. While on duty at the Zuzuva...

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study which said over 80 per cent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020