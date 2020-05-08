Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian court seeks govt reply over challenge to mandatory coronavirus app

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:49 IST
Indian court seeks govt reply over challenge to mandatory coronavirus app
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court asked the Indian government on Friday to respond to a challenge against its order for the compulsory use of a contact tracing app by public and private sector employees returning to work amid the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown.

India launched the Aarogya Setu, or "Health Bridge", app last month. Downloaded to the phones of 94 million Indians, it makes use of Bluetooth and GPS to alert users who may have encountered people who later test positive for the virus. But mandatory use of the app forces a user to "give away data to a system which he may or may not approve of, thereby attacking his right of informational autonomy," a member of the opposition Congress party said in a petition to the high court in the southern state of Kerala.

"Such coercive and forcible extraction of personal information from an individual is unheard of in a democratic and republic setup and it is the attribute of a dictatorial system," said the petition, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters. The court has fixed a hearing on May 12.

India's technology ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters to seek comment. The app was initially available only on smartphones running on Google's Android and Apple's iPhones, leaving out nearly 400 million people who use only basic feature phones.

Officials at the tech ministry and a lawyer who framed the app's privacy policy have said it needs to be on at least 200 million phones to be effective among a population of 1.3 billion. Now, seeking to widen its use, New Delhi plans to launch within days a version for mobile carrier Reliance Jio's $9 internet-enabled phones, Reuters has reported.

The app can help authorities identify virus hotspots and better target health efforts, the tech ministry said in late April, adding that information would be used "only for administering necessary medical interventions". New Delhi has said the app will not infringe privacy as data is collected anonymously.

As India scales back in low-risk zones the shutdown that began on March 25, it has vowed to hold company heads responsible for ensuring that all returning workers use the app. Digital rights activists have criticized the order as a violation of the principle of consent. Critics, including a French hacker, have raised privacy concerns and want the app's source code made public, but the government says it is safe.

App use should be mandatory only in containment zones, Delhi-based think tank the Dialogue told the government, calling for independent data auditing to preserve checks and balances. Many nations are using similar apps but some, such as Australia and Colombia, are turning to technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google amid citizens' privacy concerns and glitchy state-backed systems.

India has reported 37,916 virus infections and 1,886 deaths.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two pilots' associations write to civil aviation minister regarding financial support

India Commercial Pilot Association ICPA and Indian Pilots Guild have jointly written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri regarding financial support and stated that Air India employees have not been paid wages since February. T...

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...

NCW seeks action taken report from Haryana police over gang-rape of migrant woman

The National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed action taken report from the Haryana police after a migrant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the states Hisar district. According to a media report, a migrant&#16...

CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19

Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus. The CISF official was posted at the security un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020