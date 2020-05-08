China will strictly prevent rebound of coronavirus outbreak

China will strictly prevent rebound of coronavirus outbreakReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:56 IST
China will resolutely prevent the rebound of the coronavirus outbreak as the country faces mounting pressure from imported cases, state television reported on Friday, quoting a top level meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
China will improve its capability in terms of responding to major public health emergencies, it said.
