Uttarakhand reports 1 more Coronavirus case, tally 62

One more case of coronavirus was reported in the state on Friday, taking the tally to 62, informed Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One more case of coronavirus was reported in the state on Friday, taking the tally to 62, informed Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19. The sample was tested positive at AIIMS, Rishikesh Laboratory.

So far, the state has received a total of 8547 samples for coronavirus testing, out of which 8485 have been found negative. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that there are 216 districts where no COVID-19 cases have been detected, and the recovery percentage is now 29.36.(ANI)

