Defence Ministers of India and Japan discuss responses against COVID-19
Shri Rajnath Singh informed Mr Kono Taro on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today held a telephone conversation with Minister of Defence, Japan Mr Taro Kono.
The two Defence Ministers had discussions on their respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Rajnath Singh informed Mr Kono Taro on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. They also agreed that India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together alongwith other countries in this regard to deal with the post-COVID-19 related challenges.
Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
(With Inputs from PIB)
