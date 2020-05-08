Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next week

Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next weekReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:58 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will receive a proposal on Monday from the cabinet for how to reopen the economy and society after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"They're going to present me with an initial proposal on Monday," Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning news conference. "And we want to announce it to you and to the Mexican public on Wednesday or Thursday."
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican