Kashmir reports 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, JK tally rises to 823

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST
Thirty people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the number of cases to 823, officials said. All the new cases are reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

One of the patients is the father of a Srinagar resident who died of the disease on Thursday, while another is a health professional who worked at the Super Speciality Hospital here, said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer, COVID-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar. Of the total 823 cases, 755 are in Kashmir and 68 in Jammu region. Nine of the total patients have died and 364 recovered.

The Kashmir Valley has 437 active cases while Jammu 13 cases..

