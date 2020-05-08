Kashmir reports 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, JK tally rises to 823

Kashmir reports 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, JK tally rises to 823PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST
Thirty people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the number of cases to 823, officials said. All the new cases are reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
One of the patients is the father of a Srinagar resident who died of the disease on Thursday, while another is a health professional who worked at the Super Speciality Hospital here, said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer, COVID-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar. Of the total 823 cases, 755 are in Kashmir and 68 in Jammu region. Nine of the total patients have died and 364 recovered.
The Kashmir Valley has 437 active cases while Jammu 13 cases..
ALSO READ
Epass facility extended for entire Jammu district
Jammu Muslims brace for social distancing during holy month
Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former minister's son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case.
Jammu Fire Services issues advisory for farmers
40 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total now at 494: Officials.