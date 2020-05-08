Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Despite pause in games, Real Madrid's Jovic injures foot

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:11 IST
Soccer-Despite pause in games, Real Madrid's Jovic injures foot

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has not conducted full training or played any matches for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he somehow still managed to break his foot and is expected to be out of action for around seven weeks. A statement from Real on Friday said the Serbia striker, who cost 60 million euros ($65.06 million) last year but has only scored two goals all season, had fractured a bone in his right foot but did not say when Jovic could hope to return.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Jovic had injured himself training at home in the Spanish capital and said he would be out for around seven weeks. Jovic, 22, was given permission to return to Serbia during Spain's state of emergency to fight the pandemic but was caught breaking the rules of Serbia's lockdown in March.

Real, who are two points behind leaders Barcelona in the Spanish title race with 11 fixtures remaining, are due to return to individual training for the first time in two months on Monday. A number of top-flight clubs including Barca returned to individual training on Friday as part of La Liga's four-phase protocol for returning to activity, with the organisation hoping matches can resume in June without spectators. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

5 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Five hospitals, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Chennai, Jodhpur, and Bhopal, have so far been approved to conduct randomized controlled clinical trials under WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. The hospi...

U.S., China trade officials press ahead with 'Phase 1' deal as Trump mulls termination

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives played down deep differences over the economic wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic and said they would press ahead with implementing their Phase 1 trade deal after an overnight phone call. U.S. Pr...

Pence's aide tests positive with coronavirus

An aide to US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive with coronavirus on Friday, according to a senior administration official. This is the third known case of a White House staffer testing positive with coronavirus. A day earlier a mili...

Broadband India Forum writes to govt for implementing pending telecom policy, Trai suggestions

Telecom think-tank Broadband India Forum has urged the government to implement the National Digital Communications Policy NDCP 2018,&#160;which was notified around one-and-a-half years ago but is yet to be rolled out. BIF also requested T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020