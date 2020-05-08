Left Menu
10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:24 IST
Doctors in Telangana, treating COVID-19 patients, have performed cesarean delivery for a woman and also successfully treated a 75-year old man and another patient who undergoes dialysis, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Friday. Describing the delivery of the COVID-19 positive pregnant woman as a major achievement, he said both the woman and her new-born baby were safe.

The 75-year-old man, who was in a critical condition, was being discharged after he tested negative for COVID-19, he said. Talking about the patient who undergoes dialysis, the minister said the man was also being discharged after recovery though it was thought to be a very critical case.

He said 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,132. No fresh death was reported and the number of people who have succumbed to the virus continued to stand at 29.

Rajender said 34 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday. The number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 727.

The number of people undergoing treatment as on date was 376, he said. Out of the 33 districts in the state, nine districts are in green zone, he said.

The state government has urged the Centre to declare another 14 districts as COVID-19-free districts as per the applicable norms as no no new cases had been reported there, he said. The state government has also requested that three districts, which have been in red zone, be put in the orange zone category as fresh cases had not been reported there also.

Observing that new cases are not being reported in the rural parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts (which are in red zone along with Hyderabad), he hoped that cases would come down in the days to come if the same declining trend continued. Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts are neighbouring districts of Hyderabad.

He expressed hope that about 80 per cent of the state (rural areas) would be able to resume all types of activities if the Centre accepted the request to declare 14 districts as 'green' districts. Stating that the Telangana government is following the Centre's guidelines, he said it a wrong argument to say that the state is not testing enough.

This was conveyed to the Centre, he added. Rajender said the government would screen those who are now returning to the country in flights and test those who are symptomatic.

They would be advised home quarantine if they are asymptomatic, he said. Those who are returning to the state from other states in the country would be screened at the borders, he said.

They would be tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. The asymptomatic people would be quarantined at home, he said.

He also observed that virulence of the virus is less in the country, if the number of deaths and others are taken into consideration, compared to the fatalities in European countries and America.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

