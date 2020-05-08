Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:01 IST
Singapore coronavirus infections touch 21,707 with 20 deaths: Health Ministry
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Friday reported 768 new cases of coronavirus, mostly among the foreign nationals living in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 21,707 with 20 deaths, the health ministry said. The Ministry of Health (MoH) said the foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the cases of the new 768 new infections.

"Foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the cases," the MoH said in a statement. "As of Thursday, 18,483 of 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or 5.7 per cent, have tested positive for COVID-19. By Thursday, 1,706 patients had recovered from the deadly disease," the statement added. A total of 750 of the 768 new cases are among foreign workers from dormitories. There are 11 cases in the community, of which 10 are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), while one is a work holder (also foreigner).

Foreign workers not living in dormitories make up the other seven of the new cases. There are no new imported case Singapore currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia and saw a surge in cases in recent weeks, especially after the medical testing of foreign workers living in dormitories, The Straits Times reported. The number of cases doubled to 20,000 in two weeks from April 22 as authorities increased tests on foreign workers living in dormitories.

Twenty people have died from COVID-19 complications so far in Singapore. Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 3.8 million people. Some 270,000 have died. As Singapore ramps up coronavirus testing to 40,000 a day, it needs to have a strategy and do it in a coordinated fashion, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday.

"The tests have to be allocated to areas of priority," he said, adding that the 40,000 daily tests "is probably ranked as one of the highest rates of testing in the world". Among the top priorities he cited are nursing homes, front-line medical workers in hospitals, and migrant workers, whom, he said, should be tested on a regular basis partly because they work in large groups.

"You want to be very careful not to have large clusters forming again," The Straits Times quoted the minister as saying. Migrant workers living in dormitories form around 85 per cent of Singapore's total infected cases.

The minister urged Singaporeans not to rush to go out when businesses reopen on May 12, as the circuit breaker will still be in place despite the decline in COVID-19 cases in the broader community.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reopening guidelines are under review -White House

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommended guidelines on when and how localities should reopen activity are being edited, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.An administration official on ...

Pakistan rejects India's move to broadcast weather reports on PoK

Pakistan on Friday rejected Indias move to begin broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK, terming it as a legally void action to change the status of the region. State-owned broadcast...

5 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Five hospitals, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Chennai, Jodhpur, and Bhopal, have so far been approved to conduct randomized controlled clinical trials under WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. The hospi...

U.S., China trade officials press ahead with 'Phase 1' deal as Trump mulls termination

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives played down deep differences over the economic wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic and said they would press ahead with implementing their Phase 1 trade deal after an overnight phone call. U.S. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020