Former Goa MLC's death: GMCH doctor gets show cause notice

A senior doctor of the Goa Medical College and Hospital was on Friday issued a show cause notice for alleged negligence in connection with the death of former Congress MLA Jitendra Deshprabhu on April 21, an official said. The order, signed by Under Secretary (Health) Trupti Manerkar, has asked Dr Jeevan Vernekar, head of Radiology department of GMCH, why action should not be initiated against him for negligence on the part of his department.

"It is informed that when CMO who accompanied late Deshprabhu to the Radiology Department of GMCH, neither junior doctor nor senior resident doctor were present there do to the CT (computed tomography) scan, and the patient had to wait for 35 minutes," Manerkar has said in the order. Vernekar has been asked to put forth his side within seven days.