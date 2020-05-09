Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more test positive for COVID-19, total tally in Assam reaches 58

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:14 IST
Five more test positive for COVID-19, total tally in Assam reaches 58

Five people, who had travelled from Rajasthan to Silchar, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Assam to 58, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total 58 cases, 23 are active, he said.

"There are two more COVID-19 patients who travelled in the bus which ferried people from Rajasthan. They are from Cachar district," the minister tweeted. Three other persons tested positive earlier in the day, while four others tested positive on Thursday and another on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases related to this group, who came from Ajmer to 10.

The patients have been admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital. A bus carrying 45 passengers and crew, arrived at Silchar on Wednesday, after being given permission by the Ajmer Deputy Commissioner. Of them 10 have tested positive so far.

As the passengers had gone home briefly after screening, several areas in four villages of Cachar district has been declared as containment zones, he said. Direct and indirect contact tracing was still going on and 185 people have been quarantined in facilities so far. There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam with 13 reported in the last 24 hours -- nine from Silchar and four from Guwahati.

Among the four positive cases in Guwahati, a 16-year old girl was found positive after she died on Thursday. The minister had earlier told reporters that her sample was taken for COVID-19 test after her death and was found to be positive.

It is very unfortunate as she did not get the necessary treatment, Sarma said, adding, "We will have to discuss with the Union Health Ministry whether we can declare her death due to COVID-19 as we did not treat her for the disease and she was found to be positive after her death." The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared two hostels and areas around the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, the employers' colony near the B Barooah Cancer Institute where the girl lived with her grandmother and certain areas in Kharghuli and Chandmari as containment zones. One of COVID-19 case in Guwahati is a post-graduate student of the medicine department of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, he said.

GMCH has been closed for new patients and 386 people, including its Superintendent Dr R Talukdar, doctors, students and several grade three and four workers, have been quarantined, Sarma said. Their swab tests have been conducted and the results were expected by late Friday night. The medical student was also engaged in the screening of COVID-19 patients from May 4, the minister said.

A 55-year-old woman from Kharghuli Hills area of Guwahati has tested positive and admitted to GMCH. Her family members have also been quarantined. The fourth person to test positive in Guwahati had returned from West Bengal on May 6 along with two others in a personal vehicle. The person has been admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital while the other two have tested negative, Sarma said.

"This is the second case with travel history to West Bengal and we have asked the police department not to issue passes to those originating their journey from this state, except in humanitarian cases," the minister said. Sarma said that three positive cases in Guwahati with no travel or contact history indicates that traces of the novel coronavirus may be prevalent in the city.

"People should, however, not panic but strictly follow the guidelines and report to doctors in case they have influenza-like illness (ILI) and diarrhoea," he said..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and China against rekindling a trade war that could weaken a recovery from the coronaviru...

NiP, Liquid, VP.Prodigy advance in Pushka League playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas, VP.Prodigy and Team Liquid swept their playoff openers Friday to reach the Pushka League semifinals. NiP defeated Commonwealth of Independent States group winner HellRaisers in 30 minutes and 52 minutes and will face VP.P...

Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuelas chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicols Maduro from power. Tarek William S...

Harpy Eagle hatches in Brazil refuge, bringing hope for species

A fluffy Harpy Eagle recently born at Brazils Bela Vista Biological Refuge is keeping the centers caretakers busy as they seek to preserve this near-threatened species. The white eagle, hatched on April 26, weighs just 158 grams 5.6 oz but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020