Left Menu
Development News Edition

To mention or not to mention WHO, that is U.N. Security Council question

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 01:03 IST
To mention or not to mention WHO, that is U.N. Security Council question
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

For more than six weeks the U.N. Security Council has been trying to agree on a resolution to confront the coronavirus pandemic, only to be stymied by a stand-off between China and the United States over whether to mention the World Health Organization.

The United States does not want a reference to the WHO in the text, diplomats said, which ultimately aims to back a March 23 call by U.N. chief Antonio Guterres for a ceasefire in global conflicts so the world can focus on the pandemic. Washington halted funding for the WHO, a U.N. agency after President Donald Trump accused it of being "China-centric" and promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak, assertions the WHO denies.

The U.S. criticism prompted a staunch defense of the WHO during council negotiations by China, where the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, emerged late last year, so far killing nearly 275,000 people globally. While the Security Council - charged with maintaining international peace and security - cannot do much to deal with the coronavirus itself, diplomats and analysts say it could have projected unity by backing Guterres' call for a global ceasefire.

"This would have been a much more effective appeal for a ceasefire if it had come a month ago. Now it feels a bit lame and late," said Richard Gowan, the U.N. director for the Crisis Group, conflict prevention advocates. "The council has lost some credibility as the weeks have gone by, mainly thanks to U.S. obstructionism." Diplomats said both China and the United States have raised the prospect of a veto on the issue of whether WHO is mentioned or not. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by France, Russia, Britain, the United States or China to pass.

'PETTY' It appeared the 15-member body had reached a compromise late on Thursday, diplomats said and according to the latest version of a French- and Tunisian drafted-resolution.

Instead of naming the WHO, the draft text, which was seen by Reuters, "emphasizes the urgent need to support all countries, as well as all relevant entities of the United Nations system, including specialized health agencies." The WHO is the only such agency. The United States rejected that language on Friday, diplomats said because it was an obvious reference to the Geneva-based WHO.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the council should move forward with either a resolution limited to supporting Guterres' ceasefire call or a broad resolution urging countries to commit to transparency and accountability in the context of COVID-19. Trump ramped up criticism of WHO after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping essentially agreed, in a March 27 phone call, to an informal truce in a war of words, during which Trump referred to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus."

Last week, Trump again sharpened his rhetoric against China over the pandemic, signaling an end to the truce. On Wednesday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of "refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe." Beijing accused Pompeo of telling lies. Some diplomats and analysts also questioned China's motives in advocating for the WHO at the Security Council, which they said was unusual because Beijing would traditionally argue that the work of the agency was outside the council's peace and security mandate.

"The battle over naming WHO is the veritable dictionary definition of small-minded petty obstruction and dysfunctionality," Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, posted on Twitter.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...

EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter -study

The European Union should strengthen a voluntary pledge, to which Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google and Twitter Inc signed up to combat fake news, with sanctions to make it a more effective tool, a study done for the European Commission sa...

California voters to get mail-in ballots for 2020 election -governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said he had signed an executive order for all California registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the November election. Newsom, in his daily coronavirus briefing, said the mail-in ballots...

Reported coronavirus cases in Egypt jump by nearly 500

Egypt reported 495 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, its highest daily increase to date, as the number of deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by the health ministry rose above 500. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020