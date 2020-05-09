Left Menu
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:00 IST
3 of family test positive for COVID-19

Three members of a family in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases receiving treatment in the district to 15. The three identified are two women, aged 70 and 60, and a 30-year-old man from Kasba village of Bantwal taluk They are relatives of a 69-year-old man of the same family who tested positive for the virus on May 1.

The family is related to the 50-year-old woman who died of the disease on April 19. Eight members of the family have been quarantined after the 69-year-old man tested positive.

Three of them have now been confirmed with the infection. The source of the infection has been traced to the First Neuro hospital at Padil.

A total of 16 coronavirus cases reported in the district has been linked with the hospital so far. An expert medical team has already been formed to find the origin of the infection from the hospital.

With three more persons testing positive, the number of COVID-19 cases registered in the district has risen to 31. Three persons died of the disease, while 13 have recovered and been discharged.

The district now has 15 cases under treatment..

