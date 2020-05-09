Maha: COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in Amravati

Maha: COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in AmravatiPTI | Amravati | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:27 IST
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose to twelve on Saturday with the death of a 53-year-old man at the COVID facility here, an official said. The deceased, a resident of Masanganj locality in the city, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night, he said.
He was suffering from fever and breathing difficulty, the official said, adding that swab samples of the patient were taken on May 7. "There are now 60 active patients at the COVID ward.
While five have been recovered, another patient was referred to Nagpur," the official added..
