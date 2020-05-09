Czech Airlines to restart some flights after coronavirus grounding

Czech Airlines (CSA) will resume part of its operations on May 18 after a six-week interruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Saturday. Flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and Stockholm will be among those reopened in the first wave. On May 24, the route to Kiev will reopen, followed by Odessa and Bucharest on May 25, CSA said.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks during the entire flight and a distance of 2 metres from person to person will be observed. The cabin will undergo disinfection before and after each flight, CSA said. Airlines around the world have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as international travel has plunged, forcing carriers to park jets, cancel flights and seek financial aid.

