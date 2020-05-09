Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:17 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:12 p.m.

Delhi HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,177 under-trial prisoners. 5:08 p.m.

West Bengal government says it has facilitated the return of thousands of stranded people. 5:06 p.m.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh minister thanks cops for virus fight with logo tribute. 4:50 p.m.

AP reports three COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases as state's tally is now 1,930. 4:23 p.m.

6-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in England. 4:21 p.m.

Confusion over Delhi's COVID-19 toll as govt data as figures from hospitals doesn't match. 4:20 p.m.

Seven officials in Mumbai to work on reducing COVID-19 doubling rate. 4:19 p.m.

Golden Globes makes temporary changes to foreign language film eligibility rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 4:17 p.m.

Delhi Sikh body announces a life insurance cover for staff providing relief services. Ola contributes Rs 50 lakh to TN CM Relief Fund.

4:06 p.m. Satyanshu Singh starts online classes to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

4:05 p.m. Trump administration is working to temporarily ban work-based visas, a media report says.

3:49 p.m. UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

3:44 p.m. COVID-19 casts a shadow on stem cell treatment across the country.

3:40 p.m. China's socialist political system has shown it can overcome any challenge, President Xi Jinping says.

3:38 p.m. Three more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

3:33 p.m. Tenth standard public exam will be held in TN, says state education Minister K Sengottaiyan.

3:26 p.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 12 in Amravati.

Over one lakh cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra, police say. 3:18 p.m.

KMC forms a special committee to contain COVID-19 spread in the city. 3:12 p.m.

Four more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand as state's tally rises to 67. 2:58 p.m.

Three members of a family in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus. 2:57 p.m.

New antiviral drug combo shows promise against COVID-19, Lancet study says. 2:45 p.m.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomes Centre's decision to borrow an additional 4.2 lakh crore. 2:39 p.m.

Senior hockey players to undergo coaching course online amid lockdown. 2:38 p.m.

Odisha's poor medical aspirants get online classes to sustain focus on the NEET exam. 2:27 p.m.

AIIMS experts guide doctors at Ahmedabad hospital and interacted with frontline staff amid concerns over the rise in COVID-19 fatalities. 2:21 p.m.

Singapore sees a drop in new coronavirus cases. CISF reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases with its maximum in Delhi metro unit.

2:15 p.m. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami urges PM Narendra Modi to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act on hold till these were thoroughly discussed with state governments after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides.

2:10 p.m. Pakistan eases nationwide lockdown even as coronavirus cases rise.

2:08 p.m. Odisha trains 1.72 lakh health personnel to combat COVID-19 in the state.

1:44 p.m. 'Disciplined' northeast emerges as a model of COVID-19 management, Union minister Jitendra Singh says.

1:34 p.m. Nepal's coronavirus cases reach 109.

12:39 p.m. TN people stranded in foreign nations return.

12:25 p.m. Five-year-old boy dies from rare inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 in the US.

12:22 p.m. Five Bihar Military Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 as the state's count rises to 579.

11:40 a.m. Rajasthan records 57 new coronavirus cases as the state's tally rises to 3,636.

11:27 a.m. SBI complains to CBI after Rs 411 crore loan defaulter fled the country.

11:21 a.m. Legislation introduced in US Congress to give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses and doctors.

11:14 a.m. As many as 359 people arrived in Chennai early from Dubai in two Air India flights as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.

10:57 a.m. Coronavirus infected patients developing severe illness or having compromised immunity will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged by a hospital, the Union health ministry says in its revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases.

10:55 a.m. Tally of Nashik's COVID-19 patients grows by 50 to 622.

9:51 a.m. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 1,981 as the number of cases climbs to 59,662.

8:41 a.m. China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

4:28 a.m. Democratic senators introduced a bill to give another monthly payment to Americans hit by COVID-19.

4:07 a.m. Trump reaches out to world leaders on coronavirus and the global economy.

Latest News

Robot to lend helping hand at Chandrapur hospital

A robot has been inducted into service at the Chandrapur civil hospital, and it could be used for collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test with some modifications in near future, an official said. District collector Dr Kunal Khemnar handed...

This Mother's Day frontline workers fight it out, say nation comes first

This Mothers Day will be a special one for many families who are spending more time together these days due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. However, in a world in the throes of a pandemic, there are hundreds of mothers out there who are h...

Ensure dispensation of medicines from pharmacy resumes without delay: Delhi HC to AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS to ensure that dispensation of medicines from its pharmacy, which was functioning in limited capacity due to the coronavirus lockdown, resumes without any dela...

Govt disburses Rs 18,253 cr to 9.13 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme during lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 18,253 crore has been disbursed to 9.13 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the PM-KISAN Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, ea...
