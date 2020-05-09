Chhattisgarh: 5 discharged, active COVID-19 cases now 16

Chhattisgarh: 5 discharged, active COVID-19 cases now 16PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:23 IST
Five people were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, health officials said. Those discharged include two women and a five-year-old boy, an official informed.
So far 43 people have been discharged while the number of active cases in the state is 16, he added. "Two women and a boy from Kabirdham, two men from Durg and Surajpur were discharged after two consecutive tests were negative for the infection. They will be kept in a quarantine centre as a precaution before they are allowed to go home," a public relations officer of AIIMS Raipur told PTI.
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases nil; Deaths nil; Discharged 43; Active cases 16; People tested so far 23,629..
