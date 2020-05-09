Three New York children have died from rare illness tied to COVID-19 -governor

Three New York children have died from rare illness tied to COVID-19 -governorReuters | New York | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:21 IST
Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Saturday.
Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.
