Hamirpur hospital team gets heroic welcome as COVID-19 patients recover

A team of health workers of Radha Krishnan Medical College, Hamirpur, which treated six COVID-19 patients, received a warm welcome by their colleagues on Saturday. The 20-member team was showered with flower petals when it reached the medical college.

The COVID-19 patients which the team looked after at RCH, Bhota have fully recovered, officials said. Four of the patients were from Una and two from Hamirpur district. They returned home after recovery, the officials said.

Anil Chauhan, principal of the medical college and Anil Verma, its medical superintendent were also present during the occasion. The team members, including its in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, thanked the entire hospital staff for the warm welcome and greetings.