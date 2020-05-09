Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills three children in New York, Cuomo says

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:22 IST
Rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 kills three children in New York, Cuomo says
Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.

Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, a development that may augur a pandemic risk for children. Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.

The governor told a daily briefing on Saturday that the illness had now taken the lives of at least three young people across the state. He did not provide details of their ages or the circumstances of their deaths. But Cuomo said he was increasingly worried that the syndrome posed a newly emerging risk for children, who had previously been thought to be largely immune to severe illness from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

He said state health officials were reviewing 73 cases where children exposed to COVID-19 also exhibited symptoms of the syndrome, which he said included inflammation of the blood vessels, which in turn could cause heart problems. Cuomo said the children happened to test positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies against it, "but those were not the symptoms they showed when they came into the hospital system."

Calling it a "truly disturbing" development, the governor said people had been labouring under the impression that young people were not at risk from the coronavirus. "We are not so sure that is the fact anymore," he said. "It's very possible that this has been going on for several weeks and it hasn't been diagnosed as related to COVID."

Cuomo said New York's health department had partnered with the New York Genome Center and the Rockefeller University to look at whether there is a genetic basis for the syndrome, cases of which were first reported in Britain, Italy and Spain. And he said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked New York to develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome.

The syndrome shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which is associated with fever, skin rashes, swelling of the glands, and in severe cases, inflammation of arteries of the heart. Scientists are still trying to determine whether the syndrome is linked with the new coronavirus because not all children with it have tested positive for the virus. New York is the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States, accounting for more than a third of the 77,313 American deaths from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuomo said 226 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Friday, up from 216 a day earlier, but less than half the levels recorded two weeks ago. He said hospitalizations and intubations continued their downward trend, further evidence the state has gained a measure of control over the virus.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it ...

Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 5-0, who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dis...

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Venezuelas military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a ...

Woman gives birth hours after landing in Kozhikode on repatriation flight from Riyadh

For Reena Thomson, it was a risky journey to fly home all the way from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to Kozhikode as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Thanks to the doctors and health care workers who took care of her, within ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020