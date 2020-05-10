Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea's Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:13 IST
South Korea's Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some pandemic restrictions.

"It's not over until it's over," President Moon Jae-in told the nation, saying a new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time, and warning of a second wave late this year. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs, prompting the authorities to temporarily close all nightly entertainment facilities around the capital.

The death toll remained at 256. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government will decide on whether it will reopen schools in stages starting from May 13 as planned after examining the impact of the nightclub cases for two to three days.

Battling the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, South Korea brought infections of the virus and the disease COVID-19 that it causes, down drastically through widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing, and tracking apps. The response has helped Asia's fourth-largest economy come to grips with the pandemic without extensive the lockdowns seen elsewhere. The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days.

The fresh outbreak comes just as the government was easing some social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses, in a transition from intensive social distancing to "distancing in daily life." "We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention," Moon said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. "We are in a prolonged war. I ask everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation is over even after resuming daily lives."

He said the KCDC will get greater power as part of the long-term fight and be renamed the Disease Control and Prevention Administration to reflect its enhanced position, while the authorities beef up local expertise. The resurgence is driven by an outbreak centered around a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive last week.

At least 24 out of the 26 new domestically transmitted infections were traced to that man, bringing the infections related to the case to 54, the KCDC said. The KCDC said officials are tracking down about 1,900 people who have gone to the clubs, which could be increased to 7,000, asking anyone who was there last week to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.

"This case is once again showing a rapid spread of the virus as well as high infectiousness," KCDC director Jeong Eun-Kyong told a briefing. "We're in a battle against time to head off additional transmissions in the local communities."

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Sterlite Technologies says its global manufacturing capacity may reach pre-COVID levels by May-end

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies is hopeful that its global production capacity will reach near pre-COVID levels by May-end if calibrated moves to reopen economies and businesses proceed as per expectation, according to...

Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories -WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and...

CM Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of labourers died in MP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of five labourers of Uttar Pradesh who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur. Adityanath also requested Madhya Prades...

Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus

Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemicThe pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020