Home quarantined cancer patient dies in UP's Deoria, samples taken for COVID-19 test

A 55-year-old cancer patient who was home quarantined in Uttar Pradesh's Deroria after returning from Mumbai three days ago died on Sunday. The health authorities have taken his samples for coronavirus testing, though no infection symptoms were found.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Pandey said Visham Singh (55), a resident of Haraiyya Basantpur village, was a cancer patient who was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. On May 7, he came to Deoria from Mumbai after which he was home quarantined, the CMO said, adding that Singh died on Sunday morning.