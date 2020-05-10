COVID-19: 6 discharged, C'garh left with 10 active cases

The number of people discharged after recovery from the coronavirus infection in Chhattisgarh reached 49 on Sunday after six people got the all-clear to leave All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, health officials here said. The state now has 10 active COVID-19 cases, all of whom are in AIIMS, Raipur.

"All six discharged were men between ages 20 and 43. Five belonged to Durg and one from Balod. They are migrant labourers who had returned to Chhattisgarh from other states.

They were admitted here on May 3," a public relations officer of AIIMS, Raipur told PTI. Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, Director AIIMS Raipur said the six have been told to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases nil; Deaths nil; Discharged 49; Active cases 10; People tested so far 25,282..