HP govt to bear treatment cost of 2-yr-old heart patient detected with COVID-19

HP govt to bear treatment cost of 2-yr-old heart patient detected with COVID-19PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:29 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government will bear the cost of the treatment of a two-year-old coronavirus positive girl who has been diagnosed with a hole in the heart, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday
The CM said her heart-related ailment can only be treated with a major surgery and keeping in view the economic condition of her family, the Himachal government decided to bear the cost of her treatment within or outside the state. Meanwhile, an official said the girl's mother was allowed to accompany her to a Kangra hospital for coronavirus treatment. They belong to Chamba district of the state. The girl was admitted to Tanda’s Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College after she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said
The girl had contracted the disease from his father, who tested positive for it on Wednesday. He had been to Solan's Baddi and samples of his all contacts, except that of his daughter, tested negative for the infection on Friday. As an extraordinary case, the girl's mother was allowed to accompany her taking all precautions, he added.
